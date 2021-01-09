Rodney Alcala Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : ‘Dating Game’ serial killer connected to victims decades after their deaths.
Rodney Alcala has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 8. 2021.
Rodney Alcala was at the height of his murderous spree in the 1970s when he put himself in the spotlight of primetime…
Posted by Good Morning America on Thursday, January 7, 2021
Good Morning America 1d · Rodney Alcala was at the height of his murderous spree in the 1970s when he put himself in the spotlight of primetime television — winning a date with a woman on the hit TV show “The Dating Game.” It was decades before authorities discovered he was a prolific serial killer.
Source: (20+) Good Morning America – Posts | Facebook
— Tributes —
———————— –
wrote