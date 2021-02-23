Rodney Flowers Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :The GBI is investigating the death of Rodney Flowers, 47, found deceased yesterday in a Lakeland, Lanier County, GA.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

The GBI is investigating the death of Rodney Flowers, 47, found deceased yesterday in a Lakeland, Lanier County, GA residence. Anyone w/ info about this case is encouraged to contact the GBI at (912) 389-4103 or Lakeland PD at (229) 482-3309. https://gbi.georgia.gov/press-releases/2021-02-22/gbi-investigates-homicide-lanier-county



Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.