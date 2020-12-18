Rodney Scott Death -Dead – Obituary : Lady Generals Head Basketball Coach Rodney Scott has Died .
Lady Generals Head Basketball Coach Rodney Scott has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
It is with heavy hearts that we must confirm the passing of Lady Generals Head Basketball Coach Rodney Scott. He is a pillar in our community. He is staple in the Lee family. We ask that everyone give his family privacy at this time. We love you Coach. 🕊🕊🕊 pic.twitter.com/ckFq8mo7zE
— Lee-Montgomery Varsity 🏀 (@bball_lee) December 18, 2020
Lee-Montgomery Varsity @bball_lee It is with heavy hearts that we must confirm the passing of Lady Generals Head Basketball Coach Rodney Scott. He is a pillar in our community. He is staple in the Lee family. We ask that everyone give his family privacy at this time. We love you Coach.
