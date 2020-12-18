Rodney Scott Death -Dead – Obituary : Lady Generals Head Basketball Coach Rodney Scott has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
Rodney Scott Death -Dead – Obituary : Lady Generals Head Basketball Coach Rodney Scott has Died .

Lady Generals Head Basketball Coach Rodney Scott has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

Lee-Montgomery Varsity @bball_lee It is with heavy hearts that we must confirm the passing of Lady Generals Head Basketball Coach Rodney Scott. He is a pillar in our community. He is staple in the Lee family. We ask that everyone give his family privacy at this time. We love you Coach.

