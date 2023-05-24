“Rodney Scott’s Pork T-Bone Recipe”: Start Your Grilling Season Perfectly with Rodney Scott’s Pork T-Bone Recipe

Rodney Scott: The Patron Saint of Low-and-Slow Carolina-Style Barbecue

Rodney Scott is a legendary pitmaster and owner of Rodney Scott’s BBQ, known for his dedication to the art of whole-hog cooking and his unmatched barbecue techniques. He was named Best Chef: Southeast by the James Beard Association in 2018, featured on an episode of Netflix’s Chef’s Table, and inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame in 2020. Recently, he partnered with The Spice House to collaborate on a line of namesake rubs, including Garlic Butter Pepper Herb, Carolina Fire Chile, and Black Chile Coffee Cocoa.

As grilling season kicks off, Scott shares his tips for backyard barbecuers, including common mistakes to avoid, techniques for infusing flavors into meats, secrets for telling when a piece of meat is done, and the most important thing to focus on when smoking. He also shares a recipe for his Pork T-Bones with Ginger Chile Espresso Maple Rub, as well as his signature sauce recipe.

One common mistake Scott sees people make is starting the grill too hot and not paying attention to it, which can result in overcooking or burning the meat. He advises keeping an eye on the grill and avoiding putting too many coals on to start. To infuse flavor into meats while grilling, he recommends brushing the sauce over the meats while they are still on the grill, letting the flavors and marinades penetrate and cook through the meat during the grilling process.

Scott stresses the importance of checking the internal temperature of the meat when smoking, as the low and slow way results in more tender and succulent meats and lowers the chance of burning the proteins. When checking the temperature, he advises probing the thickest part of the meat to ensure it’s cooked properly.

In terms of what to focus on when smoking, Scott says the internal temperature is the most important factor. Starting smoking meats at a higher temperature can result in the outside of the meat burning before the inside starts to cook, which can be a recipe for disaster.

Scott’s advice for those starting out in barbecue is to listen more, have patience, and always be open to different techniques and styles. Barbecue is subjective, and everyone has their own interpretation of what it means to them. Being open-minded and willing to listen can lead to learning a lot.

To try out Scott’s techniques and flavors, he shares his recipe for Pork T-Bones with Ginger Chile Espresso Maple Rub. The rub is made by combining the Ginger Chile Espresso Maple Rub and salt and seasoning the T-bones all over with the mixture before refrigerating for 6 to 8 hours. The T-bones are then grilled and mopped with a sauce made with the same rub.

Scott’s signature sauce recipe is also included, made with distilled white vinegar, lemon, black pepper, cayenne pepper, red pepper flakes, and sugar. The sauce is cooked over medium heat until the sugars are melted and the sauce is smooth, then cooled and refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 weeks.

In summary, Rodney Scott is a master of low-and-slow Carolina-style barbecue, and his tips and recipes are sure to elevate any backyard grilling experience. From avoiding common mistakes to infusing flavors into meats and focusing on the internal temperature, Scott’s techniques and advice are a must-try for any aspiring grill master.

News Source : Fatherly

Source Link :Kick Off Grilling Season Right With Rodney Scott’s Pork T-Bone Recipe/