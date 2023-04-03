Roe has left us.

The news of Roe’s passing has shocked and saddened many in the online community. Roe, known by their handle @Laprasass on Twitter, was a beloved figure in the doujinshi world and had a sizable following for their beautiful artwork and insightful commentary.

Roe’s passing was announced on April 3, 2023, via a tweet posted on their account. The tweet simply read “[roe has passed away]” and included a link to a photo. The photo showed Roe’s profile picture, which was a beautiful illustration of a Lapras Pokemon, with a black ribbon added in remembrance.

Since the announcement, many fans and friends of Roe have shared their heartfelt condolences and memories of the artist. There has been an outpouring of love and appreciation for Roe’s incredible talent and the impact they had on the doujinshi community.

Roe’s artwork was known for its stunning detail, vibrant colors, and unique style. They often depicted characters from popular anime, manga, and video games, but always added their own personal touch to each piece. Roe also frequently shared their thoughts and experiences about the creative process and the doujinshi community, providing valuable insights for aspiring artists.

In addition to their artistic talent, Roe was also known for being a kind and thoughtful person. They had a close-knit group of friends and followers who admired them not only for their talent but also for their warmth and generosity.

The news of Roe’s passing has left a void in the online community, and many are struggling to come to terms with the loss of such a talented and beloved artist. But Roe’s legacy lives on through their incredible artwork and the memories they have left with those who knew and loved them.

Rest in peace, Roe. You will be missed.

Source : @Laprasass

https://twitter.com/Laprasass/status/1642897943899574273