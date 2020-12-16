Roger Brueggemann Death -Dead – Obituary : Roger Brueggemann has Died .

Roger Brueggemann has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.

Jim Miller @HawthorneJim I’m sad to report that we lost a good man and a man I consider a good friend as Roger Brueggemann passed today from Covid. He was a BC winning trainer, Arlington Million winning trainer and one of the most down the Earth people you could ever meet. This one is tough….

Joseph Wulffe @Whtnbourbonguy · 2h Replying to @HawthorneJim Damn this is really awful news. I had the pleasure of interacting w/ Roger on a number of occasions & he was one of the nicest people I’ve ever met. He was always willing to spend time talking racing w/ me & let me hang out w/ Pizza & Work and feed them mints when they were at AP