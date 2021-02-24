Roger Garza Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Roger Garza has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @Texas_Concrete: It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that Roger Garza, a beloved member of our Texas Materials family, passed away yesterday after battling COVID-19. If you are able, please consider contributing here. http://bit.ly/2P1M6Rg



Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.