Roger Griffin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pioneering @Cambridge_Uni astronomer Roger Griffin has Died .

Pioneering @Cambridge_Uni astronomer Roger Griffin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.

He developed new techniques of stellar spectroscopy, allowing the detection of exoplanets & black holes. He was also a lifelong runner—I had the pleasure of running with him a few times. https://t.co/33YiTGwe5Y pic.twitter.com/59xqEeu3l2

Seb Falk @Seb_Falk Pioneering @Cambridge_Uni astronomer Roger Griffin has died aged 85. He developed new techniques of stellar spectroscopy, allowing the detection of exoplanets & black holes. He was also a lifelong runner—I had the pleasure of running with him a few times.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –