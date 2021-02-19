Roger Griffin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pioneering @Cambridge_Uni astronomer Roger Griffin has Died .
Pioneering @Cambridge_Uni astronomer Roger Griffin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.
Pioneering @Cambridge_Uni astronomer Roger Griffin has died aged 85.
He developed new techniques of stellar spectroscopy, allowing the detection of exoplanets & black holes. He was also a lifelong runner—I had the pleasure of running with him a few times.https://t.co/33YiTGwe5Y pic.twitter.com/59xqEeu3l2
— Seb Falk (@Seb_Falk) February 19, 2021
