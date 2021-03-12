Roger Hooke Death – Obituary : Saddened to hear of the passing of Prof. Roger Hooke, a giant in glaciology and geomorphology. I did not get to know him very cl…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

Saddened to hear of the passing of Prof. Roger Hooke, a giant in glaciology and geomorphology. I did not get to know him very closely, but I always appreciated our interactions during my PhD at UMaine. https://twitter.com/igsoc/status/1370100979694252037

