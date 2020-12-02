Roger Mandle Death -Dead – Obituaries: Roger Mandle, former longtime president of the Rhode Island School of Design, has died.

Roger Mandle, an internationally renowned art scholar and the former longtime president of the Rhode Island School of Design, has died, RISD said Tuesday. He was 79.https://t.co/AGWFSwvWZQ — News 8 WROC (@News_8) December 2, 2020

Tributes

I'm heartbroken to hear that Roger Mandle, former RISD president passed away. Roger was president at RISD when I was a student there in the 90's, but I never met him during that time. A few years ago, Roger emailed me out of the blue…https://t.co/r0YvHHPoM9 — Clara Lieu (@claralieu) December 1, 2020

We will miss Roger Mandle for his educational leadership, his contributions to our community and his passion for the arts. Such a fantastic individual! https://t.co/Yq0ttrzEJG — Dr. Laura L. Douglas (@PrezBristol) December 1, 2020