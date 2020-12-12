Roger Maxwell Death -Dead – Obituary :Roger Maxwell,Fort Saskatchewan correctional officer has died of #COVID19 .
Roger Maxwell,Fort Saskatchewan correctional officer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
Very sad news – a Fort Saskatchewan correctional officer has died of #COVID19. His family has identified him as Roger Maxwell. @AlbertaJSG says an OHS investigation will be initiated. 37 inmates, 9 staff have tested positive at the facility. #CBC #yeg pic.twitter.com/sHoE299ql9
— Janice Johnston (@cbcjanjohnston) December 11, 2020
