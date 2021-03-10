Roger Mudd Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Roger Mudd has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 9. 2021

Roger Mudd has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 9. 2021.

Legacy.com 59m · Roger Mudd was one of the great news anchors of the 20th century, covering some incredible stories. We’re so sorry to report that he has died at 93.

Source: (13) Legacy.com – Posts | Facebook

Mike Rayball

Rest In Peace. He was a true news reporter. Not like today.

Katie Swingle

Sending condolences to his family and his friends and his coworkers.

Andy DeBell

He was a distant relative of the doctor that worked on John wilkes Booth…. that dr’s last name was Mudd…. the saying ‘your name is mudd’ originated from this incident….

Roger Chapman

Rest in peace my condolences to the family I remember him well great Journalist

Ramon Baeza

RIP. To bad we don’t have a news man to fill his shoes and report the truth

James M. Chaney Jr.

RIP my prayers to his family and friends

Randy Foley

Most of the greats are going there will never be any one like them baby boomers we are the ones left to carry on the tradition of the history less we not forget things like ( kiorea,Vietnam, Civil Right march and many more).