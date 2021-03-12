Roger Trigaux Death – Obituary : RT @cuneiformrecord: With great sadness, we announce the death of composer & guitarist Roger Trigaux, leader of Belgian grou…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @cuneiformrecord: With great sadness, we announce the death of composer & guitarist Roger Trigaux, leader of Belgian group Present. Roger died peacefully last evening around 21:00 in Bruxelles after a long period of ill health. We are heartbroken; Cuneiform has worked Roger for nearly 40 yrs…Read More

——————————-

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

TRIBUTES.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.