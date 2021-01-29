Roger Wormington Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Roger Wormington has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Roger Wormington has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
1/2 It is with sadness to learn of the death of Roger Wormington, of this village, who passed away on 18th January 2021, aged 89 years.
Our thoughts are with his wife Helen and his family at this sad time.
— Fairfield Village (@Fairfield_Info) January 29, 2021
