“Rogue ST Max Iron Set” : Rogue ST Max Iron Set by Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Rogue ST Max Irons Set – Improved Version



Golfers of all levels know that having the right set of irons can make all the difference in their game. The Callaway Rogue ST Max Iron Set is a game-changer for golfers looking for more speed, forgiveness, and all-around iron performance. With the strongest lofts in the Rogue ST family, the Rogue ST MAX Irons are designed to fit a wide range of golfers. The refined game-improvement shaping of these irons makes them perfect for golfers who want to improve their game and enhance their performance on the course.

The Rogue ST MAX Irons feature an industry-first design that combines high strength 450 steel with an A.I. designed Flash Face Cup. This combination delivers more ball speed and better ball speed consistency than any other iron in the market. The new A.I. Face Optimization for Rogue ST MAX allows for unique optimization of each model and loft to create spin rate consistency across the face. This unique design helps create high launch and COR and a more controlled landing angle to help hold greens.

One of the key features of the Rogue ST MAX Irons is the precision tungsten weighting that features up to 62g of high-density tungsten, which is a 260% increase over MAVRIK. This precision weighting provides improved launch conditions and maximizes speed across the face. The patented urethane microspheres are also a unique feature of the Rogue ST MAX Irons. These microspheres are now pushed further up the face in these irons (up to the 6th groove) to enhance sound and deliver pure feel while maintaining fast ball speeds.

In conclusion, whether you are a beginner or a seasoned golfer, the Callaway Rogue ST Max Iron Set is an excellent choice for improving your game and enhancing your performance on the course. With its high strength 450 A.I. designed Flash Face Cup, new A.I. Face Optimization for Rogue ST MAX, precision tungsten weighting, and patented urethane microspheres, these irons are designed to deliver more ball speed, better ball speed consistency, and pure feel. So, if you’re looking for a set of irons that are powerful, forgiving, and versatile, the Rogue ST MAX Irons are the perfect choice.



