“Rohit Kesri accident victim” : Three Injured in Accident: Rohit Kesri, Nasim Ali, and Karan Singh Rushed to Hospital

“Rohit Kesri, Nasim Ali, and Karan Singh rushed to hospital following accident”

for treatment after being involved in an accident. The image shows an accident scene with damaged vehicles and emergency responders in the background.

Read Full story : Three killed as pickup van runs over motorcycle in West Bengal /

News Source : Mid-day

1. West Bengal motorcycle accident

2. Pickup van collision in West Bengal

3. Fatal motorcycle crash in West Bengal

4. Traffic accident in West Bengal

5. Motor vehicle accident in West Bengal