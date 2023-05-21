“Rohit Kesri accident victim” : Three Injured in Accident: Rohit Kesri, Nasim Ali, and Karan Singh Rushed to Hospital

“Rohit Kesri accident victim” : Three Injured in Accident: Rohit Kesri, Nasim Ali, and Karan Singh Rushed to Hospital

Posted on May 21, 2023

“Rohit Kesri, Nasim Ali, and Karan Singh rushed to hospital following accident”

for treatment after being involved in an accident. The image shows an accident scene with damaged vehicles and emergency responders in the background.

News Source : Mid-day

1. West Bengal motorcycle accident
2. Pickup van collision in West Bengal
3. Fatal motorcycle crash in West Bengal
4. Traffic accident in West Bengal
5. Motor vehicle accident in West Bengal

Post Views: 6

Leave a Reply