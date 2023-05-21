Rohit Kesri, Nasim Ali and Karan Singh : “Three youths killed in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district accident: Rohit Kesri, Nasim Ali, and Karan Singh”

Three Youths Killed in Motorcycle Accident in Kolkata, Suspect at Large

Three young men riding a motorcycle were tragically killed when a pickup truck struck them from behind and fled the scene in the Agarpara area of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal on Sunday morning. The victims, Rohit Kesri, Nasim Ali, and Karan Singh, were from Khardaha and had stopped at Tentultala bus shelter before resuming their journey. They were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. The incident is under investigation, and CCTV footage is being reviewed. This article was written by Pragati Pal and was last updated on May 21, 2023, at 14:56 IST in Kolkata, India. This story is published from a syndicated news agency feed and has not been edited by News18 staff.

Read Full story : Three Killed as Pickup Van Runs Over Motorcycle in Bengal /

News Source : Pragati Pal

1. Bengal motorcycle accident

2. Pickup van collision in Bengal

3. Road safety in Bengal

4. Three killed in motorcycle accident

5. Fatal van-motorcycle collision in Bengal