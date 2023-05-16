“Rohit Shetty net worth 2023”: What is the estimated net worth of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 host Rohit Shetty in 2023?

Rohit Shetty: The Successful Filmmaker and Host of Khatron Ke Khiladi

Rohit Shetty, a popular filmmaker and director in Bollywood, has earned fame and wealth in his two decades of career in the film industry. Known for his action-packed movies and hosting the reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rohit has established himself as one of the most successful directors in the Indian film industry.

Rohit Shetty’s Wealth

Living a luxurious life, Rohit earns a lot of money from directing films, TV commercials, and hosting shows. The owner of ‘Rohit Shetty Production House Pvt. Ltd,’ he charges Rs 18 crore on average to direct any film, while he charges Rs 5 crore per brand endorsement as per reports.

Currently in South Africa shooting for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rohit has a net worth of around USD 40 million (INR 328 crore). Reports suggest that his monthly income is around Rs 3.5 crore on average, while his annual income is estimated to be Rs 38 crore.

Over the past few years, Rohit has gained more popularity, which has helped him increase his net worth. Reports claim that his net worth has increased by 58% in the past few years. In 2022, his net worth was Rs 311 crore, while in 2021, it was Rs 287 crore, and in 2020, it was estimated to be Rs 262 crore.

From owning lavish houses in Mumbai to luxurious cars, the filmmaker is one of the richest directors of Bollywood.

Rohit Shetty and Khatron Ke Khiladi

Rohit Shetty has been hosting the Indian reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi since 2014. His income from the show has become the talk of the town as the show is soon going on air. Celebrities like Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma, Rohit Bose Roy, and Archana Gautam, among others, are a part of this season.

According to reports, Rohit Shetty charges Rs 50 lakhs per episode from the producers of the show. However, his exact fee for the latest season has not been disclosed yet.

Conclusion

Rohit Shetty’s success in the Indian film industry and his hosting of Khatron Ke Khiladi have made him one of the most prominent personalities in Bollywood. With his net worth increasing over the years, Rohit continues to lead a luxurious life and is a role model for aspiring filmmakers and directors in India.

