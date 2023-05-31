“Roland Garros beauty: Coco Gauff”: Mirra Andreeva declares Coco Gauff as the most stunning athlete at Roland Garros.

Tennis: Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva make headlines at the French Open

Mirra Andreeva labels Coco Gauff as the most beautiful face

Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva, who recently made it to the fourth round of the 2023 Madrid Open, has labeled Coco Gauff as the most beautiful face at the ongoing French Open. The sixteen-year-old tennis player expressed her admiration for Gauff after practicing with her and having a brief conversation. Andreeva also spoke about her admiration for Andy Murray, whom she called beautiful in life.

On Tuesday, May 30, Andreeva won her maiden Grand Slam main draw match at the 2023 French Open against Alison Riske-Amritraj of America. In a conversation with Tennis Channel, Andreeva spoke about her experience of practicing with Gauff and how impressed she was with the way the 19-year-old talked to her. Andreeva referred to Gauff as a nice person who plays fast and aggressive tennis.

Coco Gauff expresses love for the people of Paris

Coco Gauff, the World No. 6 tennis player, began her hunt for a maiden Grand Slam title with a win against Rebeka Masarova in the first round of the 2023 French Open. Gauff, who was the runner-up at the 2022 French Open, expressed her love for the city of Paris and the French people in an on-court interview on Tuesday. Gauff said that Paris was her favorite city in the world and that she loved coming here.

Gauff is set to play against Julia Grabher of Austria in the second round on Thursday, June 1. Grabher won her opening match against Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands in straight sets.

The ongoing French Open has been a platform for young and upcoming tennis players to showcase their talent and skills. With players like Andreeva and Gauff making headlines, it is clear that the future of women’s tennis is bright and exciting. The tournament has also been a celebration of the city of Paris, which has been a favorite destination for many tennis players and fans.

Coco Gauff Roland Garros Beauty Mirra Andreeva Tennis

News Source : Parag Jain

Source Link :Coco Gauff is the most beautiful face at Roland Garros, says Mirra Andreeva/