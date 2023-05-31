“Roland Garros Day 3”: Day 3 of Roland Garros: Key Takeaways

Parisian Sun Shines Bright for Exciting French Open Matches

The third day of the French Open brought a lot of excitement and surprises as players battled for their spots in the next round. From unexpected victories to close matches, the day had it all. Here are some of the highlights from the day:

Thiago Seyboth Wild Defeats Daniil Medvedev

Thiago Seyboth Wild, ranked 172 in the world, played an impressive game against second seed Daniil Medvedev. After a four-hour match, Wild won the decider 6-4. “I’m living the dream,” an ecstatic Wild exclaimed after the match.

Gael Monfils Wins in a Five-Set Thriller

The French crowd was treated to a thrilling match between Gael Monfils and Sebastian Baez. Monfils, the showman that he is, gave the crowd their money’s worth as he won the match in five sets. The 36-year-old Frenchman showed that he still has what it takes to compete at Roland Garros.

Iga Swiatek Dominates After a Toilet Break

Iga Swiatek and Cristina Bucsa struggled in the first set of their match, with both players making several errors. However, after a toilet break, Swiatek came out with renewed energy and won the second set 6-0 in just 22 minutes.

Rinderknech Thanks Gasquet for His Support

Arthur Rinderknech, who defeated Richard Gasquet in four sets, revealed that he and his coach are big fans of Gasquet. “Richard has always been ready and accessible to transmit his experiences to youngsters and I’d like to thank him for that,” Rinderknech said after the match.

Coco Gauff Channels Parisian Spirit

Coco Gauff, who reached the second round after a three-set victory over Rebeka Masarova, expressed her love for Paris. “Paris is one of my favourite cities in the world,” she said. She also defended the city, saying “I know that some people don’t like you guys but I do and I’ll always defend you.”

The French Open continues to provide exciting matches and surprises. Who knows what Day 4 will bring?

French Open Tennis Rafael Nadal Grand Slam Court Philippe Chatrier

News Source : Paul Myers

Source Link :Roland Garros: 5 things we learned on Day 3/