“Roland Garros Day 8”: Day 8 of Roland Garros: 5 Key Takeaways

Old man river Djokovic flows on

Novak Djokovic, the record man, continues to dominate at the French Open. The 36-year-old pulverized Juan Pablo Varillas in less than two hours to reach the last eight for the 17th time. Even though he is breaking records, Djokovic lamented that it shows he is not young. Nonetheless, he beamed with delight about snaffling another record to embellish his legend.

The boy Alcaraz just wants to have fun

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz absolutely rinsed the unseeded Lorenzo Musetti on centre court, winning 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in two hours and nine minutes. The 18-year-old Spaniard’s impressive demolition was replete with extravagant strokes and dainty dinks from both sides. “I try to enjoy playing, making impossible shots and to get people to enjoy watching the match,” said Alcaraz.

Fans help Elina Svitolina feel what her husband Gael feels

There was a clamour on Court Suzanne Lenglen for the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in her match against Daria Kasatkina from Russia. The public roared and cheered for the 28-year-old, who is married to the Frenchman and fan favourite Gael Monfils. She is also mother to his child. As Svitolina got past the ninth seed 6-4, 7-6, she thanked her fans, saying, “I can’t be more thankful for your support.” She added, “I can now start to understand what Gael has been feeling all these years.”

The first night session for women’s draw

The first night session featuring a tie from the women’s draw saw the second seed Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus take on 2018 finalist Sloane Stephens. It was the fourth meeting between the pair, with Stephens seeking her first win. However, Sabalenka blasted her way past the 30-year-old 7-6, 6-4 to reach the last eight at the French Open for the first time.

Wild energy from Sara Sorribes Tormo

The Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo is emitting some wild energy. On Day 7, she advanced to the last-16 of the women’s singles after the fourth seed Elena Rybakina succumbed to a virus. On Day 8, Sorribes Tormo and her doubles partner, Marie Bouzkova, reached the quarter-finals following a bizarre sequence between points midway through the second set. Miyu Kato thrashed a ball to the opposite end of the court, which accidentally hit a ball girl. The initial call from the umpire was a warning, but after it became obvious that the ball girl was in tears, the supervisor was summoned and Kato and her partner Aldila Sutjiadi were disqualified. After accounting for the 16th seeds, Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo will play the sixth seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez from the United States and Ellen Perez from Australia.

