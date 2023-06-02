Role of Siblings in Dysfunctional Families: Therapist Explains

Many individuals grow up in dysfunctional households where parents and caregivers are unable to provide the necessary love and attention, leading siblings to take on these roles. Therapist Emily H Sanders notes that these roles are often filled in an attempt to create safety and balance, but they can result in unhealthy coping skills and keep families stuck in their dysfunction. Personal growth can upset the family balance, and members may resist change. Sanders identifies several sibling roles in dysfunctional families, including the hero, mascot, lost child, identified patient, scapegoat, and caretaker.

Read Full story : Sibling roles in dysfunctional families: Therapist explains /

News Source : Tapatrisha Das

Dysfunctional family dynamics Sibling rivalry and conflict Family therapy for siblings Impact of dysfunctional families on siblings Coping strategies for siblings in dysfunctional families