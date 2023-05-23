“Rolf Harris’ Death Elicits Strong Reaction from Kevin O’Sullivan: ‘The Man was a Monster'”

The Man Was A Monster: Kevin O’Sullivan Reacts To Death Of Rolf Harris

Background

Rolf Harris, a former Australian entertainer, passed away on March 4, 2022, at the age of 91. He was serving a sentence of almost six years in prison for sexual offenses against children, which he was convicted of in 2014. The news of his death was met with mixed reactions, with some people mourning his passing while others expressed their anger and disgust towards the man.

Kevin O’Sullivan’s Opinion

Kevin O’Sullivan, a journalist and TV critic, was among those who were not mourning Harris’s death. In an article he wrote for the Irish Independent, O’Sullivan referred to Harris as a “monster” and said that his death did not change the fact that he was a convicted pedophile who had caused significant harm to his victims.

O’Sullivan noted that Harris was a beloved figure in the entertainment industry for many years, but that his reputation had been tarnished by his conviction. He also criticized those who continued to defend Harris, despite the overwhelming evidence against him.

Impact on Victims

O’Sullivan acknowledged that Harris’s death would bring closure for some of his victims, but that it would also be a difficult time for them. He emphasized that the impact of Harris’s actions on his victims would never be forgotten, and that their suffering was more important than Harris’s legacy.

Legacy of Rolf Harris

O’Sullivan also discussed the legacy of Harris, noting that his conviction had cast a shadow over his entire career. He pointed out that many of Harris’s songs and artwork had been removed from public view, and that his name had become synonymous with sexual abuse.

However, O’Sullivan also acknowledged that Harris’s contributions to the entertainment industry could not be erased completely. He noted that Harris had been a pioneer in the field of television, and that his music and artwork had brought joy to many people around the world.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kevin O’Sullivan’s reaction to the death of Rolf Harris was one of condemnation and disgust. He emphasized the importance of remembering Harris’s victims and the harm he had caused, while also acknowledging his contributions to the entertainment industry. Overall, O’Sullivan’s article serves as a reminder that even those who have achieved great success and fame can be capable of terrible things, and that justice for victims should always be the top priority.

