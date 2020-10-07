Rollie Clements Death – Dead :  Rollie Clements Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Rollie Clements has died, according to the following statements posted on Facebook on October. 6, 2020.

Jerry Jenkins wrote · We lost an all-around great man today. Rollie Clements was my senior year soccer coach. That was his first Coaching job here. He has coached for over 31 years. He was more than a coach and a teacher. He was a true friend who always had a great story and Smile. Rest In Peace, my brother!!!

Rollie Clements was one outstanding man. He was a wonderful person, outstanding coach, teacher and mentor. He always push me to be better and do better. He loved those 10 sprints in 2 minutes too! I can hear him now!. He lived to make an impact on all that he coached and taught. He will be missed. Heaven gained a good one!

I am so sorry sally! Sounds like a great guy! Prayers to his family!.

Agreed! He’s had a big impact on so many young lives!! I’ll never forget the practice he got so mad at us for messing around before Lisa showed up and made us jump rope forever! Then he gave us 9 sprints…3 for whining, 3 for complaining, and 3 for messing around—at least I think that’s how it went haha ! He’ll be greatly missed!

Oh no, this is heartbreaking. He always felt like family with his dry humor. He did get a kick out of us endlessly running sprints. Lol

He always let me come talk to him at school, and would write me a pass whenever. He must’ve impacted so many over the years, what a huge loss.