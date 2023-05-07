“rollover crash” Today : Willow Street rollover crash claims one life

Fatal Rollover Crash on Willow Street Claims One Life

A person has died in a rollover crash on Willow Street, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Police responded to the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning and found a single vehicle that had been involved in the crash. The victim, who has not been named, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

An investigation is currently underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash. No further details have been released at this time.

News Source : TimesFreePress

Source Link :One dead after rollover crash on Willow Street/