“Roma Europa League Titles”: What is Roma’s Europa League title count in history?

AS Roma to Face Sevilla FC in 2023 UEFA Europa League Final

AS Roma will face off against Spanish side Sevilla FC in the 2023 UEFA Europa League final this afternoon. After finishing in second place in Group C, they went on to take down Red Bull Salzburg, Real Sociedad, Feyenoord, and Bayer Leverkusen on the road to their second-ever UEL final appearance.

A Historic Moment for AS Roma

Roma has only made it to a Europa League final once, which came back in 1991 when it was still branded the UEFA Cup. They made their way past Benfica, Valencia, Bordeaux, Anderlecht, and Brøndby in the knockout stages before meeting up with Serie A foes Inter Milan in the final.

It was a two-legged affair with Inter taking a 2-0 victory in the first leg at home, thanks to second-half goals from Lothar Matthäus and Nicola Berti. Roma won the second leg 1-0 with the lone goal coming from Ruggiero Rizzitelli, but they were unable to find another goal as they lost the final on a 2-1 aggregate.

32 years later, Roma are led by legendary manager Jose Mourinho, whose track record has seen him go 5-0 in European finals throughout the years. Mourinho will look to keep that streak alive and deliver the first-ever European title to AS Roma with a win over Sevilla.

Can Roma Make History?

The final is set to kick off from Puskas Arena in Budapest at 3 p.m. ET with a broadcast on CBS Sports Network and a livestream available on Paramount+. Roma will be hoping to make history by winning their first-ever UEFA Europa League title. They will have to overcome a tough Sevilla side that has won the competition a record six times.

Sevilla has had a strong run in the competition, finishing top of Group B before dispatching of FC Basel, Lazio, and Villarreal in the knockout stages. They will be looking to add another trophy to their collection and cement their status as one of the most successful teams in the competition’s history.

Roma, on the other hand, will be hoping to end their long wait for a European trophy. They have had a solid run in the competition, with their defense proving to be particularly strong. They have only conceded six goals in their 12 Europa League games this season and will be looking to keep a clean sheet in the final.

What to Expect from the Final

The final promises to be an exciting affair, with both teams boasting talented players. Roma will be relying on the likes of Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Tammy Abraham to provide the goals, while Sevilla will be looking to Youssef En-Nesyri and Lucas Ocampos to lead their attack.

It will also be a battle of tactics, with Mourinho likely to set up his team to be defensively solid and look to hit Sevilla on the counter-attack. Sevilla, on the other hand, will be looking to dominate possession and play their trademark attacking football.

Overall, the final promises to be a thrilling encounter between two talented teams. Roma will be hoping to make history by winning their first-ever UEFA Europa League title, while Sevilla will be looking to add another trophy to their collection. It’s sure to be a game that fans won’t want to miss.

Europa League Winners List Roma’s Europa League Record Most Successful Europa League Teams Europa League Finalists History Europa League Top Scorers

News Source : Ryan Sanders

Source Link :Europa League history: How many UEL titles does Roma have?/