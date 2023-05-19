“Roman C Baumer’s Funeral Mass on May 19th, 2023”

Funeral Mass for Roman C. Baumer – May 19, 2023

Introduction

On this solemn occasion, we gather here to celebrate the life of Roman C. Baumer, who passed away on May 15, 2023. Roman was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who touched the lives of many people during his time on earth. Today, we come together to honor his memory and pay our final respects to a man who will be dearly missed.

Eulogy

Roman was a kind-hearted and generous man who lived his life with purpose and passion. He was born on March 10, 1950, in New York City, where he grew up with his parents and siblings. Roman was a talented athlete and excelled in both baseball and football, which earned him a scholarship to play college football.

After graduating from college, Roman served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a brave soldier who fought for his country with honor and dignity. Upon his return from the war, Roman pursued a career in finance and quickly rose through the ranks to become a successful businessman.

In 1975, Roman met his soulmate, Patricia, and they were married a year later. They had three children together, and Roman was a devoted father who always put his family first. He was a role model to his children and instilled in them the values of hard work, perseverance, and kindness.

Roman was also a man of faith who attended mass regularly and served as a volunteer in his church. He believed in the power of prayer and was a source of comfort and support to those in need. Roman was a loyal friend who always had a kind word and a listening ear for those who needed it.

Reflection

Roman’s passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He was a shining example of what it means to live a life of purpose and meaning. Roman’s legacy will live on through his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched.

As we reflect on Roman’s life, let us remember the lessons he taught us. Let us strive to be kind, compassionate, and generous to others. Let us honor his memory by living our lives with purpose and passion, just as he did.

Conclusion

In closing, let us pray for the repose of Roman’s soul and for the comfort and strength of his family and friends during this difficult time. Although we say goodbye to Roman today, his memory will live on forever in our hearts and minds. Rest in peace, Roman C. Baumer, and thank you for the gift of your life.

1. Roman C Baumer funeral

2. Funeral Mass for Roman C Baumer

3. Roman C Baumer obituary

4. Roman C Baumer memorial service

5. Roman C Baumer funeral arrangements