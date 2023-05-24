Roman-era burial cave theft: Israeli authorities uncover Roman-era burial cave during investigation of antiquities theft

Unique Coffins Dating Back to Jewish Revolt Against Roman Empire Found in Israel

Israeli authorities investigating the theft of ancient artefacts have uncovered unique coffins dating back to a Jewish revolt against the Roman Empire. The Israel Antiquities Authority recently announced that the operation took place in Kfar Mashhad in the Galilee region, where a burial cave containing several intricately decorated stone coffins was found. These coffins, known as gloss kamas, were utilized for the secondary burial of Jews during the period following the Bar Kochba revolt of 132-135 CE.

Discovery of the Coffins

Upon arriving at a private lot, Israeli Police and Antiquities Authority inspectors were astonished to discover extensive illegal infrastructure work being conducted, utilizing heavy engineering tools. The inspectors noticed several piles of earth, suggesting that something was hidden underneath. The landowner and the individual responsible for the construction site were requested to remove the soil, revealing an ancient burial cave hewn out of rock. Inside the cave, the remains of nine burial mounds were discovered. At the entrance, the inspectors were surprised to find three decorated stone gloss kamas, which had been used in ancient times to house human bones. These gloss kamas were found empty and displaced from their original positions, leading to immediate suspicion that the cave had recently been targeted by antiquities thieves.

Significance of the Coffins

Dr. Eitan Klein, Deputy Director of the Robbery Prevention Unit at the Antiquities Authority, explained that the gloss kamas, rectangular coffins crafted from soft limestone, featured flat lids specifically designed to fit the structure. The coffins were adorned with carvings influenced by Greek culture, depicting models associated with Jewish burial customs. One coffin displayed a model resembling a mausoleum or a memorial hand called a nefesh, while the other had a circular wreath with drilled holes, symbolizing the triumph of the deceased over death. Klein said these decorative motifs are typical of the stone gloss kamas used by the Jewish population in Galilee during the Middle Roman period. Similar decorations have been found on gloss kamas and they are considered an exclusive feature of Jewish burials from the end of the Second Temple period until the Bar Kochba revolt in the 2nd century AD.

The presence of decorated stone gloss kamas in the Kfar Mashhad cave indicates the existence of a Jewish settlement in the area during the 2nd-3rd centuries AD, following the Bar Kochba rebellion and the migration of Jewish communities from Judea to Galilee. Israel has approximately 35,000 antiquities sites and the Director of the Antiquities Authority has emphasized that each site is a world in its own right, which includes information on thousands of years of human history.

Legal Consequences for Antiquities Theft

Damaging antiquities is a criminal offence punishable by law with five years in prison, and there is a legal obligation to report to the Antiquities Authority about any accidental find of an antiquities. In this case, construction work at the site was halted, and several suspects were summoned for questioning at the police station on charges of damaging antiquities and failing to report the discovery of the ancient site. Simultaneously, the Antiquities Authority inspectors documented and removed the ancient artefacts to prevent further robbery and theft.

Amir Ganor, Director of the Robbery Prevention Unit at the Antiquities Authority, has expressed his concern about the destruction of cultural assets that are almost 2,000 years old and were lost forever. The diggers completely destroyed an ancient burial cave and were allegedly in the midst of looting another burial cave. The loss of these antiquities is an irreplaceable loss for Israel’s cultural heritage.

News Source : ANI

Source Link :Israeli authorities investigating antiquities theft discover Roman-era burial cave/