Roman-era sculptures: Sculpted Roman-Era Heads Unearthed by Archaeologists in England

An archaeological excavation in Carlisle, England has uncovered two sandstone sculptures depicting the heads of Roman gods. The statues, dating back to 200 AD, were found at a Roman Bathhouse at the Carlisle Cricket Club. The heads, which once formed part of full statues standing between 12 and 15 feet in height, are a priceless find.

The statues were discovered by a team of volunteer archaeologists who have been working at the site since 2021. The site has been home to more than 1,000 pieces of uncovered artifacts, including pottery, coins, semi-precious stones, and weapons. In January, more than 30 semi-precious stones were found at the site.

Frank Giecco, lead archaeologist in the project, called the discovery a once-in-a-lifetime find. He noted that in his 30 years as an archaeologist, he had never found anything like this before. The stone sculptures are three times the size of a human head, and while figures of this type were not uncommon finds for bathhouses, they were not typically found at this size.

The significance of the discovery is not lost on the team involved, who realized that their find was a bigger deal than they had initially thought. One volunteer noted that it was when the professionals got excited and started crowding around that they realized the importance of what they had discovered.

The project has been supported by a local initiative called “Uncovering Roman Carlisle,” which has received financial support from government funding. Artifacts from previous years are expected to be displayed at the British Museum in London.

The discovery of the statues has elevated the status of the building where they were found. Giecco noted that the value of the building has increased as a result of the find. The team involved in the excavation has described the discovery as a priceless find and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The statues are believed to be of Emperor Septimus Severus and Empress Julia Domna, although this has yet to be confirmed. The team will continue to study the statues and the other artifacts found at the site to gain a better understanding of Roman life in Carlisle.

The discovery of the statues is a reminder of the rich history of England, and the importance of preserving and studying the artifacts left behind by our ancestors. The volunteers involved in the excavation have provided a valuable service to the community, and their work will help to shed light on the lives of those who lived in Carlisle over 1,800 years ago.

The statues will be a valuable addition to the collection at the British Museum, where they will be available for study and appreciation by future generations. The find is a reminder of the importance of supporting archaeological initiatives, and the potential for exciting discoveries that lie just beneath the surface.

