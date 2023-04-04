Romcom resurgence discussed by Keyes and Sittenfeld

Marian Keyes and Curtis Sittenfeld weigh in on the resurgence of romantic comedies – as reported in The Irish Times.

Marian Keyes and Curtis Sittenfeld recently had a conversation over Zoom about their latest books. Keyes, who is the bestselling author of 15 novels, talked about her latest book Again, Rachel, which revolves around the Walsh family’s daughters and deals with addiction, bereavement, and domestic violence. The author is also the co-host of the BBC Radio 4 advice program Now You’re Asking.

Sittenfeld, the author of seven novels, including American Wife and Rodham, talked about her latest book Romantic Comedy, which is about a TV sketch show based on the long-running US series Saturday Night Live. The novel delves into celebrity culture and explores love in the pandemic era through email exchanges between the protagonists.

Both authors agreed that writing something that is positive and uplifting is necessary in these tough times. They talked about the need to acknowledge the pandemic in novels set in the current era but not to make all novels pandemic-related.

Keyes also talked about her new novel, which explores the relationship between Anna Walsh and a man she had an on-off thing with for 22 years. The book deals with menopause and shows how it is no longer a taboo topic for women.

Sittenfeld talked about how she does not let public sentiment determine what she writes and how the topic of the book is entirely up to her. Keyes added that just because something is positive or uplifting doesn’t mean it doesn’t have depth or seriousness.

The conversation ended with both authors discussing the importance of communication in relationships and how it is the lack of communication that stymies so many of them.