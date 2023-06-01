“Romesco sauce recipe”: Oakville’s Recipe for Roasted Halibut with Romesco Sauce: A Delicious Storm in the Kitchen

Cooking California Fresh: Roasted Halibut with Romesco Sauce

If you’re looking for fresh and delicious cuisine that pairs perfectly with wine, look no further than The Oakville in Chicago’s Fulton Market District. Chef Max Robbins and Tracy recently cooked up a storm with roasted halibut and romesco sauce, a dish reminiscent of the flavors of Napa.

To start, preheat your oven to 350 F. Pat dry four portions of halibut filets, each weighing 7 oz. Season with salt and pepper. In an oven-safe pan, sauté each portion on one side until golden. This side will be the presentation side when you plate the dish. Flip the filets and finish cooking in the oven for 8-12 minutes until done.

While the halibut is cooking, heat up the romesco sauce, which is made from roasted marinated peppers, marcona almonds, tomato paste, smoked paprika, garlic, sherry vinegar, sugar, water, kosher salt, and extra virgin olive oil. Saute the peppers in half the olive oil until charred and soft, then add the tomato paste and cook on low heat for five minutes. Add the other ingredients and cook for an additional five minutes. Fold in the almonds and blend until smooth. The romesco sauce can be stored in a sealed container in the fridge for up to five days.

For plating, put a half cup of the romesco sauce on each plate. Place the halibut filet on top and garnish with half a cup of fennel salad, which is thinly shaved fennel, marinated gordal olives, basil leaves, parsley leaves, Maldon salt, and freshly squeezed lemon juice. Finish with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and sherry vinegar.

This dish is perfect for a summer night or a special occasion. The halibut is flaky and flavorful, while the romesco sauce adds a smoky and slightly spicy kick. The fennel salad adds a refreshing crunch and brightness to complement the richness of the other components. And, of course, don’t forget to pair it with your favorite California wine.

Overall, cooking California fresh is all about using high-quality, fresh ingredients and letting them shine with simple preparation and complimentary flavors. With this roasted halibut and romesco sauce recipe, you can bring a taste of Napa to your kitchen and impress your guests with a delicious and sophisticated dish.

News Source : ABC7 Chicago

Source Link :Cooking Up A Storm: Roasted halibut with romesco sauce recipe from The Oakville/