Ron Allen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Bishop Ron Allen has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021
Bishop Ron Allen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
RIP Bishop Ron Allen. Thank you for saving so many people. Condolences to his family. He was considered the one person most responsible for beating back the marijuana legalization ballot in California in 2010. He was an inspiration to so many! https://t.co/Iw4ibTZb6e
— Parents Opposed to Pot (@PoppotGroup) February 2, 2021
Tributes
