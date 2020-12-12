Ron Bainton Death -Dead – Obituary : Ron Bainton has Died .

Ron Bainton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Rutgers mourns the passing of alumnus and long-time supporter Ron Bainton. Condolences to his wife Pat and loved ones. "We are extremely grateful for all that he has done and very proud that we can continue to play on a field that bears his name."https://t.co/pdqhtq2Xky — Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) December 11, 2020

