Ron Burns Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : retired Chief Ron Burns has Died .
retired Chief Ron Burns has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Today we mourn the loss of retired Chief Ron Burns who passed away after a battle with cancer. Chief Burns came up the ranks of TPD serving as chief 1995-2000. He was a good and honorable man who will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/VTjb4kDLf3
— Tempe Police (@TempePolice) January 2, 2021
Tempe Police @TempePolice Today we mourn the loss of retired Chief Ron Burns who passed away after a battle with cancer. Chief Burns came up the ranks of TPD serving as chief 1995-2000. He was a good and honorable man who will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.