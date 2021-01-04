Ron Burns Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : retired Chief Ron Burns has Died .

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Today we mourn the loss of retired Chief Ron Burns who passed away after a battle with cancer. Chief Burns came up the ranks of TPD serving as chief 1995-2000. He was a good and honorable man who will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/VTjb4kDLf3 — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) January 2, 2021

