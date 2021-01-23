Ron Campbell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : animator Ron Campbell has Died .
animator Ron Campbell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
So very sad to hear animator #RonCampbell has passed away, what a great #AussieLegend… We were so priviledged to meet him & talk with him, a tremendous loss to the art world pic.twitter.com/52OeTVdnKs
— KDArtStudio (@KDArtStudio) January 23, 2021
JUST IN: Famed artist, animator, cartoonist, author and director Ron Campbell has died at 81. He drew the Jetsons, Scooby-Doo, the Flintstones, Beatles, Yellow Submarine movie, Smurfs, Rugrats and so many more. His business partner Scott Segalbaum announced his passing. pic.twitter.com/uVOqdL50sQ
— WSFA 12 News (@wsfa12news) January 23, 2021
