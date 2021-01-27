Ron Campbell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ron Campbell, the Australian animator behind the Beatles’ Yellow Submarine film has Died .
Ron Campbell, the Australian animator behind the Beatles’ Yellow Submarine film has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
RIP Ron Campbell, the Australian animator behind the Beatles' Yellow Submarine film, who has died aged 81. pic.twitter.com/DIS2HduRu7
— Gold Radio (@MyGoldMusic) January 27, 2021
