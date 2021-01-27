Ron Campbell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ron Campbell, the Australian animator behind the Beatles’ Yellow Submarine film has Died .

Ron Campbell, the Australian animator behind the Beatles’ Yellow Submarine film has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Gold Radio @MyGoldMusic RIP Ron Campbell, the Australian animator behind the Beatles’ Yellow Submarine film, who has died aged 81.

