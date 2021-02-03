Ron Davis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Ron Davis, who served on the Travis County Commissioners Court for 18 years has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Ron Davis, who served on the Travis County Commissioners Court for 18 years has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
BREAKING: Ron Davis, who served on the Travis County Commissioners Court for 18 years, has died of a heart attack. He was 75 https://t.co/OixAOQVWaQ
— Austin Statesman (@statesman) February 3, 2021
