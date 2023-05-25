“Ron DeSantis 2024”: “An Insight into Ron DeSantis, Potential 2024 US Presidential Candidate”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis: A Look at His Life and Political Career

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who recently announced his intention to seek the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is expected to be a top rival to former President Donald Trump due to his national profile and fundraising abilities. Here are some facts about his life and political career:

A Life in Public Service

DeSantis, now 44, has spent most of his career in public service and government. He was commissioned as an officer in the US Navy while at Harvard Law School, and later joined the Judge Advocate General Corps as an attorney. He oversaw the treatment of detainees at the military prison camp at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and was deployed to Iraq to advise a team of Navy SEALs. After working briefly as an assistant US attorney in Florida, he won a US congressional seat in 2012 and served in Congress until running for governor in 2018.

Trump Ties

DeSantis was largely unknown statewide in Florida when he ran for governor and was not favored to win the Republican nomination. However, he received an endorsement from then-President Trump, whom he praised on the campaign trail and in TV ads. DeSantis ultimately won the election by a tight margin. Trump has since taken credit for DeSantis’ victory and accused him of being disloyal for considering challenging him for the presidential nomination.

A Strong Executive

Despite winning by a narrow margin, DeSantis believed he had a mandate to take full advantage of the powers afforded the governor. He has wielded that power through influencing legislation, punishing his critics and packing the state’s courts, offices and boards with allies. Some political observers in the state capital say he is the most powerful and feared governor in the state’s history. He won reelection by nearly 20 percentage points in 2022.

A Love of Baseball

DeSantis’ life was consumed by baseball as a young man growing up in Florida. His boyhood team in Dunedin reached the Little League World Series in 1991, where he pitched and played third base. As an undergraduate at Yale University, he served as captain of the varsity baseball team, and his Yale jersey now hangs in his office in Florida’s Capitol.

COVID and Culture Warrior

DeSantis is married to Casey Black, whom he met when she was a TV reporter, and they have three children. He made a name for himself nationally by opposing many of the policies advocated by the US government to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He resisted mask and vaccine mandates, and was determined to keep Florida businesses and tourism destinations open during the bulk of the pandemic. He has since become a leading figure within the Republican Party in fighting back against what he argues are overly progressive policies favored by educators and corporations.

He has pushed the state legislature to pass prohibitions against the teaching of “Critical Race Theory” – which argues the nation is riven with systemic racism – and concepts of gender identity in public schools. Lawmakers also recently passed a ban on asset managers utilizing environmental, social and governance factors in making investments. DeSantis is a persistent critic of federal immigration policies. In 2022, he was praised by conservatives and condemned by Democrats when he chartered two planes to fly Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Massachusetts. Civil rights groups have taken the extraordinary step of issuing warnings about traveling to Florida, saying the state has become hostile to people of color and LGBTQ individuals.

Disney Feud

DeSantis has been embroiled in a public fight with the Walt Disney Company, which was critical of his efforts to limit school instruction on gender identity. DeSantis attempted to strip the Walt Disney World theme park of its self-governing powers, and the company responded with a lawsuit. The company’s CEO, Bob Iger, has called DeSantis “anti-business.” Disney also scrapped plans to build a nearly $1 billion corporate campus in central Florida that would have housed 2,000 employees.

In conclusion, Ron DeSantis’ life and political career have been shaped by his experiences in the military and public service, as well as his ties to former President Trump. He has become a leading figure in the Republican Party, fighting against progressive policies and implementing his own agenda in Florida as a strong and feared executive. His candidacy for the 2024 presidential nomination is likely to be closely watched.

