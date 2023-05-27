Ron DeSantis Biography.: An Introduction to Ron DeSantis

Who is Ron DeSantis?

Ron DeSantis is a Florida native, born in Jacksonville in 1978. He is currently serving as the Governor of Florida, a position he has held since January 2019. Before his time as Governor, DeSantis served as a Republican member of the United States House of Representatives for Florida’s 6th congressional district from 2013 to 2018.

Early Life and Education

DeSantis was raised in the city of Dunedin, Florida. He attended Dunedin High School and graduated in 1997. After high school, DeSantis attended Yale University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History in 2001. He then went on to earn a Juris Doctorate from Harvard Law School in 2005.

Career in the Military

After completing his education, DeSantis joined the United States Navy. He served as a JAG (Judge Advocate General) officer and was deployed to Iraq in 2007. During his time in Iraq, DeSantis worked on detainee operations in the city of Fallujah. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his service in Iraq.

Career in Politics

After leaving the military, DeSantis began his career in politics. He worked as a staff attorney for the U.S. House Committee on Government Reform and Oversight and as a federal prosecutor before running for office himself. In 2012, DeSantis ran for and won a seat in the United States House of Representatives for Florida’s 6th congressional district.

During his time in Congress, DeSantis was known for his conservative views and his support for President Donald Trump. He was a member of the House Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative members of Congress who push for smaller government, lower taxes, and conservative social policies.

In 2018, DeSantis announced that he would be running for Governor of Florida. He won the Republican primary and went on to win the general election in November of that year, defeating Democrat Andrew Gillum.

As Governor of Florida

Since taking office as Governor of Florida, DeSantis has made several policy changes and reforms. He has focused on improving the state’s economy, expanding school choice, and protecting the environment. He has also been a vocal supporter of law enforcement and has worked to increase funding for police departments.

DeSantis has faced criticism for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been accused of downplaying the severity of the virus and being slow to implement measures to slow its spread. However, he has also been praised for his efforts to vaccinate the state’s population and for his decision to keep Florida’s economy open during the pandemic.

Personal Life

DeSantis is married to Casey Black DeSantis, a television host and former anchor for the Fox News Channel. The couple has three children together.

Conclusion

Ron DeSantis is a Florida native who has had a successful career in both the military and politics. He is known for his conservative views and his support for President Donald Trump. As Governor of Florida, he has focused on improving the state’s economy, expanding school choice, and protecting the environment. While he has faced criticism for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, he has also been praised for his efforts to vaccinate the state’s population and keep the economy open.

