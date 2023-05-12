Ron Desantis Florida Governor : Ron DeSantis: The Rise of Florida’s Youngest Governor

The Emergence of Ron DeSantis: Florida’s Youngest Governor

Ron DeSantis is Florida’s current Governor, having taken office in January 2019 at the age of 42. He is the youngest Governor in the history of Florida and a member of the Republican Party. DeSantis has been involved in politics for over a decade, holding various positions, including serving as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2013 to 2018.

Early Life and Education

Born on September 14, 1978, in Jacksonville, Florida, DeSantis grew up in Dunedin, a small town on the Gulf Coast of Florida. After completing his high school education at Dunedin High School, he proceeded to Yale University, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in history. DeSantis then furthered his education at Harvard Law School, where he graduated magna cum laude.

Military Service and Legal Career

Following law school, DeSantis joined the U.S. Navy as a JAG officer, where he served in Iraq and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his service. After leaving the Navy, DeSantis worked as a federal prosecutor in Florida, prosecuting cases involving drug trafficking, organized crime, and public corruption.

Entry into Politics

In 2012, DeSantis ran for Congress in Florida’s 6th Congressional District, which covers parts of St. Johns, Flagler, and Volusia counties. He emerged victorious in the Republican primary, defeating Democrat Heather Beaven with 57% of the vote. He then went on to win the general election and was known for his conservative views and support for President Donald Trump. As a member of the House Freedom Caucus, he advocated for smaller government and lower taxes and served on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

Governorship

In 2018, DeSantis ran for Governor of Florida, facing off against Democrat Andrew Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, in the general election. The race was a closely contested one, with DeSantis ultimately winning with 49.6% of the vote to Gillum’s 49.2%.

Since assuming office, DeSantis has focused on several key issues, including education, healthcare, and the environment. He has been a vocal supporter of President Trump and his policies, and has been praised by conservatives for his efforts to reduce government regulations and his support for school choice.

DeSantis has made several significant moves since becoming Governor. One of his first acts was to suspend Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, who had come under fire for his handling of the Parkland school shooting in 2018. He also signed an executive order to eliminate Common Core educational standards in Florida and to replace them with new standards that would focus on teaching students about American civics and government.

Environmental Issues

DeSantis has also prioritized environmental issues, proposing a $2.5 billion plan to address environmental concerns in Florida, including improving water quality and restoring the Everglades. He has also pushed for the creation of a new state agency to oversee environmental regulation in Florida.

COVID-19 Pandemic Response

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, DeSantis has taken several steps to protect Floridians. He ordered the closure of non-essential businesses and issued a stay-at-home order for the state. He has also worked to increase testing capacity and provide financial assistance to small businesses affected by the pandemic.

However, DeSantis has faced criticism for his handling of the pandemic, particularly for his decision to reopen the state’s economy before it was fully safe to do so. He has also been criticized for his administration’s handling of the state’s overwhelmed unemployment system.

Popularity and Future Prospects

Despite these criticisms, DeSantis remains popular among many Floridians, with approval ratings consistently above 50%. He is seen as a rising star in the Republican Party, and some have even speculated that he could be a potential candidate for President in 2024.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ron DeSantis is the youngest Governor in the history of Florida and has already made a significant impact in the state. He has been praised for his conservative views, his support for President Trump, and his efforts to improve education, healthcare, and the environment in Florida. Although he has faced criticism for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, DeSantis remains a popular figure in the state and a rising star in the Republican Party.

