Ron DeSantis Florida: Who is Ron DeSantis, the mastermind behind the ‘Make America Florida’ movement?

The Rise of Ron DeSantis: From Little League Baseball Star to Republican Party’s Culture Warrior-in-Chief

Introduction

Ron DeSantis has become a household name in recent years, especially among Republicans. He is the governor of Florida and a rising star in the GOP. But how did he get here? In this article, we will explore the rise of Ron DeSantis, from his days as a little league baseball star to his current position as the Republican Party’s culture warrior-in-chief.

Early Life and Education

Ron DeSantis was born on September 14, 1978, in Jacksonville, Florida. He grew up in Dunedin, a small town on Florida’s Gulf Coast. As a child, he was an avid baseball player and excelled in the sport. He played for the Dunedin Little League team and helped lead them to the Little League World Series in 1991.

After high school, DeSantis attended Yale University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in history. He then went on to Harvard Law School, where he earned his law degree. During his time at Harvard, he was an editor of the Harvard Law Review.

Military Service

After graduating from Harvard Law School in 2005, DeSantis joined the United States Navy. He served as a JAG officer and was deployed to Iraq in 2007. He also served as a military prosecutor at the Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville.

After his military service, DeSantis returned to Florida and began his political career.

Political Career

DeSantis was elected to the United States House of Representatives in 2012, representing Florida’s 6th congressional district. He was re-elected in 2014, 2016, and 2018.

During his time in Congress, DeSantis was a staunch conservative and a vocal critic of the Obama administration. He was a member of the House Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative lawmakers who advocated for limited government and fiscal responsibility.

In 2018, DeSantis ran for governor of Florida and won the Republican primary. He went on to defeat his Democratic opponent, Andrew Gillum, in the general election.

Since becoming governor, DeSantis has become a leading voice in the Republican Party and a fierce defender of conservative values.

Anti-Woke Laws

Under DeSantis’ watch, Florida has become a hotbed for so-called anti-woke laws. These laws are designed to push back against what conservatives see as an overreach of political correctness and woke culture.

One of the most heavily criticized of these laws is the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. This bill would prohibit teachers from discussing homosexuality or transgender issues in the classroom. Critics argue that it would stigmatize LGBTQ+ students and make it harder for them to feel accepted in school.

DeSantis has also signed laws that ban critical race theory in schools, require students to have a moment of silence at the beginning of each school day, and protect the rights of college students to express their political views.

Conclusion

Ron DeSantis has come a long way from his days as a little league baseball star. He has become a rising star in the Republican Party and a leading voice in the conservative movement.

Under his watch, Florida has become a testing ground for anti-woke laws and conservative policies. Whether these policies will be successful in the long run remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Ron DeSantis is a force to be reckoned with in American politics.

News Source : Sky News

Source Link :Ron DeSantis: Who is the man behind ‘Make America Florida'?/