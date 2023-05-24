Ron DeSantis presidential candidacy: Who is Ron DeSantis, the Potential 2024 Presidential Candidate?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Presidential Bid in 2024

On May 23, 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his intention to seek the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. DeSantis, who has gained a national profile in recent years, is expected to be a top rival to former President Donald Trump due to his fundraising acumen and political experience.

Early Life and Career in Public Service

Ron DeSantis, 44, has spent most of his career in public service and government. He attended Harvard Law School and joined the U.S. Navy’s Judge Advocate General Corps upon graduation, where he oversaw the treatment of detainees at Guantanamo Bay and advised a team of Navy SEALs in Iraq. He later worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in Florida before being elected to the U.S. Congress in 2012. He won the governorship in 2018 by a tight margin, thanks in part to an endorsement from then-President Trump.

Trump Ties and Controversies

DeSantis has maintained a close relationship with Trump, who has taken credit for DeSantis’ victory and accused him of disloyalty for considering challenging him for the presidential nomination. Despite this, DeSantis has pursued his own agenda as governor, taking full advantage of the powers afforded to him and packing the state’s courts, offices, and boards with his allies. He has also been a vocal opponent of many of the policies advocated by the U.S. government to prevent the spread of COVID-19, resisting mask and vaccine mandates and keeping Florida businesses and tourism destinations open during the pandemic. DeSantis has also become a leading figure in the Republican Party in fighting back against progressive policies favored by educators and corporations, pushing for prohibitions against the teaching of “Critical Race Theory” and concepts of gender identity in public schools. He has also been a persistent critic of federal immigration policies and has recently been embroiled in a public fight with Walt Disney Co over his efforts to limit school instruction on gender identity.

Personal Life and Hobbies

DeSantis is married to Casey Black, whom he met when she was a TV reporter, and they have three children. As a young man growing up in Florida, DeSantis’ life was consumed by baseball, and he played on his boyhood team that reached the Little League World Series in 1991. He served as captain of the varsity baseball team as an undergraduate at Yale University.

Controversies and Criticisms

DeSantis has faced criticism from civil rights groups for his policies, with some issuing warnings about traveling to Florida, saying the state has become hostile to people of color and LGBTQ individuals. In 2022, he was praised by conservatives and condemned by Democrats when he chartered two planes to fly Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Massachusetts.

Conclusion

Ron DeSantis’ announcement to run for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election will make him a top rival to former President Donald Trump. DeSantis, who has gained a national profile and fundraising acumen, has spent most of his career in public service and government. He has maintained a close relationship with Trump and pursued his own agenda as governor, taking full advantage of the powers afforded to him and packing the state’s courts, offices, and boards with his allies. However, he has faced criticism from civil rights groups for his policies and controversies.

News Source : Reuters

Source Link :Factbox: Who is Ron DeSantis, 2024 presidential candidate?/