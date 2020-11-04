Ron Donatucci Death -Dead : Ron Donatucci has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Public Servant Ron Donatucci has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 4, 2020.

Taking a moment to offer my prayers, condolences, and to salute the life of Public Servant Ron Donatucci who served in the positions of State Representative and Register of Wills, and as Chair of such Boards as Will Eye Hospital and Girard College. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/n873bSIEj8 — Kenyatta Johnson (@CouncilmemberKJ) November 4, 2020

Tributes

I’ve worked with a lot of people in politics but Ron Donatucci was amongst the rare few I considered as a friend….He was always straight up and always had my back even when it cost him some grief. Thanks for the support my friend and may you rest well. Job well done. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/LjRajyydfi — Kenyatta Johnson (@CouncilmemberKJ) November 4, 2020