Ron Gee Death -Dead – Obituary : Dana Gee’s father Ron Gee has Died .
Dana Gee.s father Ron Gee has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
So today is the end of an amazing, wonderful era. My hilarious, smart, and big hearted father Ron Gee passed away today in Kelowna. He was 91 and he was loved greatly by many. He was joking until the end. pic.twitter.com/iWZxjVoUgu
— Dana Gee (@dana_gee) December 6, 2020
