Ron Gee Death -Dead – Obituary : Dana Gee’s father Ron Gee has Died .

By | December 7, 2020
0 Comment

Ron Gee Death -Dead – Obituary : Dana Gee’s father Ron Gee has Died .

Dana Gee.s father Ron Gee has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.

So today is the end of an amazing, wonderful era. My hilarious, smart, and big hearted father Ron Gee passed away today in Kelowna. He was 91 and he was loved greatly by many. He was joking until the end.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.