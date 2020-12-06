Ron Irwin Death -Dead : Honourable Ron Irwin has Died –

Honourable Ron Irwin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

Lisa & I are saddened to learn of the passing of our good friend the Honourable Ron Irwin. Condolences to you Marg & the kids. The @liberal_party has lost an amazing representative. No one campaigned harder or better than Ron. He loved #saultstemarie & his family. pic.twitter.com/Rj7Esl8aRy — Terry Sheehan (@TerrySheehanMP) December 5, 2020

Tributes

Justin Trudeau wrote

Ron Irwin’s dedication to community involvement and public service was inspiring. He spent his entire life and career helping others. From school trustee, to mayor, to Minister, to diplomat – and with many other roles in between – he always served with honour and purpose. Sault Ste. Marie wrote

Through his words and through his actions, Ron Irwin helped shaped the community we live in. The results of his vision and leadership are visible to this day. Flags at City facilities will be flown at half-mast in recognition of his passing. https://saultstemarie.ca/ronirwin Corey Gardi wrote

I was saddened to hear of Ron Irwin’s passing earlier today. When I think of Ron, I think of 3 words: Proud, Loyal, Passionate. All of which he was to/about #saultstemarie, his family and his friends. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest in peace Mr. Irwin. CBC News Alerts wrote

Former Liberal cabinet minister Ron Irwin dies at 84. A former city councillor in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Irwin also held several diplomatic posts, including ambassador to Ireland and Canada’s counsul general in Boston.