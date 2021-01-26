Ron Johnson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :former Tides manager Ron Johnson has Died .
former Tides manager Ron Johnson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Extremely sad news to pass along, as former Tides manager Ron Johnson has passed away.
RJ was the best, and we'll miss him terribly.
Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8gqM7W4SJj
— Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) January 26, 2021
