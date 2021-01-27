Ron Johnson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ron Johnson has Died .
Ron Johnson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ron Johnson's family#BulldogBornBulldogBredhttps://t.co/JACz3tCB04
— FS Bulldog Baseball (@FresnoStateBSB) January 27, 2021
FS Bulldog Baseball @FresnoStateBSB Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ron Johnson’s family #BulldogBornBulldogBred
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.