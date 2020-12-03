Ron Jones Death –Dead-Obituaries : Ron Bear Jones reportedly has died from Covid-19.
Ron Bear Jones has died after battling Covid-19, according to a statement posted online on December 2. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Just found out that former KISS bus driver Ron Bear Jones is fighting Covid-19……… Prayers to him and his family……… Ron drove the KISS Bus on the Revenge tour and is featured in KISS Konfidential
Update……… Sad to say that Bear passed away at 1am this morning.
Going to honor two of my friends that just passed Aaron Wilburn and this morning Ron Bear Jones!! RIP we will see y’all…
Posted by Steve Easter on Wednesday, December 2, 2020Our Industry lost a Legend today.
Ron “Bear” Jones passed away early this morning from complications due to the COVID-19 virus.
Bear started with Hemphill Brothers Coach Company back in 1982 and helped to build the company to be what it is today. He was their most senior driver – not in age, but in seniority. For so many years, Bear was the most requested artist driver. He was loved and respected by everyone who knew him.
Everyone at Hemphill Brothers is shocked, devastated, and grieving the loss.
…
Big respect to Bear, and sincere sympathies to his family, friends, & colleagues.
