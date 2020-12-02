Ron Lindner Death –Dead-Obituaries : In-Fisherman co-founder Ron Lindner has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Chris Blackburn wrote

So sorry t hear Al and Jim. He wil be sadly missed by me and everyone in the fishing world. Your magazine was my inspiration when growing up. RIP Ron

Tom Ferrier wrote

Prayers for his family and friends. Thank you to the Lindbergh family for sharing their enthusiasm and knowledge of fishing with the world. I thank you also for sharing God, the Holy Spirit and Jesus Christ with your viewers

Paul Herin wrote

Prayers for your family for comfort and celebrating the life the life that touched so many showing the light of Jesus to many who needed to see it and those who thought that they didn’t need it

Mike Stewart wrote

Ron and Al, an absolutely huge part of my fishing life since the 70s, in print periodicals, TV, and a host of other sources. Sad news. Condolences to the entire famiky

James Besenfelder wrote

RIP Ron. I had the privilege of working with him for over 30 years and owe my entire career to Ron and Al. They don’t make them like Ron anymore.

Jack Fish wrote

My deepest condolences to the Lindner Family during these difficult days. Ron will always be a legendary fisherman and wonderfully remembered! God Bless you all! I am sure the fish will always be biting and the waters always calm on Ron’s lake in heaven.

Andy Yockey wrote

Truly a sad day. My thoughts and prayers are with family and friends. Ron’s teachings will not go away with him. As a young angler learning to target different species, Ron’s writings and TV appearances were so invaluable for me. A true legend and visionary.

Mark Sanders wrote

A sad loss to the fishing word. The Linders have always kept it real, unlike some thier fame never got the best of them. They talked to everyone as equals. God bless and thank you for sharing your knowledge and love of fishing with so many! You will be missed by many.

John Mcgeoghegan wrote

My condolences the Lindner family..

The knowledge passed on by your family and Infisherman network, has inspired many people to a life time of fishing enjoyment.

John Cooper wrote

My sincere condolences to the Lindner family. I grew up watching Saturday morning fishing shows by these extremely talented men. The shows, magazines, videos and books helped to fuel a passion for fishing and the outdoors that still burns brightly today.

To say Rod helped to shape the fishing industry is an understatement. He helped bring the spotlight on Minnesota to our living rooms each week. They were hometown boys we could all relate to. I owe Rod and the entire Lindner organization a very heart-felt thank you for everything you’ve done through the years to help impart your wisdom to the average man, woman or child. Rod will be sorely missed.

Joe Anderson wrote

This is so sad. Ron Lindner is a legend. My prayers go out to the Lindner family. I will never forget watching Al and Ron growing up. Ron was an inspiration to me. Always answered my questions at the sport shows. Always felt like Al and Ron were part of the family. So sorry for your loss.

Logen Winters wrote

I remember when I was a young kid in the 90s I would wake up early and watch fishing shows all morning and in-fisherman and linders fishing edge were always my favorite. My sincerest condolences to the family of this legendary fisherman.

Garth McLean wrote

My condolences to the Lindner families. We have lost a great visionary and friend of the fishing fraternity.

Rest In Peace.

LuAnn Becker wrote

My sincere sympathies to the Lindner family in the loss of Ron. The calls to In-Fisherman were bittersweet for me. I got to search the building as well as see all the cool things inside but also hoping no one would be inside besides us coppers. RIP Ron you are a legend!