By | December 6, 2020
Ron Maly Death -Dead : Ron Maly, award-winning longtime sportswriter has Died .

Ron Maly, award-winning longtime sportswriter has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

mike mahon on Twitter: “Saddened to hear about passing of #RonMaly, award-winning longtime sportswriter @DMRsports before his retirement in 1999. He was named Iowa Sportswriter of The Year in 1977, 1978, 1994 & 1996. He also wrote the popular book #TalesFromTheIowaHawkeyes. #RIP my friend.

