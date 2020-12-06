Ron Maly Death -Dead : Ron Maly, award-winning longtime sportswriter has Died .

Ron Maly, award-winning longtime sportswriter has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

mike mahon on Twitter: “Saddened to hear about passing of #RonMaly, award-winning longtime sportswriter @DMRsports before his retirement in 1999. He was named Iowa Sportswriter of The Year in 1977, 1978, 1994 & 1996. He also wrote the popular book #TalesFromTheIowaHawkeyes. #RIP my friend.

Saddened to hear about passing of #RonMaly, award-winning longtime sportswriter @DMRsports before his retirement in 1999. He was named Iowa Sportswriter of The Year in 1977, 1978, 1994 & 1996. He also wrote the popular book #TalesFromTheIowaHawkeyes. #RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/jsmQRURWBc — mike mahon (@mahonsports) December 6, 2020